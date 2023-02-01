Capital Financial Services LLC Has $325,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

