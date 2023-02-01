Capital Financial Services LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 75,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,919,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $72,876,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 117,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. 2,433,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,034,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

