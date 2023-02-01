Capital Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 709,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,822,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

