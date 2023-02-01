Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

