Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.
Capital One Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $160.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Bank of America cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
