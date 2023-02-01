Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

CPRI opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Capri by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

