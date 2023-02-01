CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,520 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %

MAR stock opened at $174.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

