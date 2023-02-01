CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $615.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

