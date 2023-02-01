Cardano Market Cap Tops $13.00 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $13.00 billion and $373.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.85 or 0.06841235 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00082366 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00027746 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00061969 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009540 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001019 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00024701 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000748 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,593,679,000 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
