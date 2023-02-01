CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

CareDx Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.92. CareDx has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CareDx by 272.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

