Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.19

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 385376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

