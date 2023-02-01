Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.25.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

