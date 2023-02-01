CBET Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $87.77 Million (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

