CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.45 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $104.02 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12670476 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,763,900.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

