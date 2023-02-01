Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “focus stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.85.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.63. 3,168,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$49.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.95. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.89 and a 12 month high of C$31.19.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$17.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.