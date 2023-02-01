Chain (XCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.68 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $239.94 million and $4.68 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

