Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Steven A. Miron Purchases 2,500 Shares

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charter Communications stock traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.68. 1,589,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.21. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

