Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $29.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will earn $29.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $29.17. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $33.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $35.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $37.92 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

CHTR stock opened at $384.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.21. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $621.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

