Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CQP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

