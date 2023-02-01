Chia (XCH) Price Hits $44.83 on Top Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Chia has a total market cap of $286.14 million and $9.85 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.83 or 0.00187372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,382,165 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,541 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

