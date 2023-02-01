Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Sells $613,500.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,728. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

