Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 3.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $11.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.12. 842,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day moving average of $203.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

