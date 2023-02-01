Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

