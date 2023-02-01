Cincinnati Insurance Co. Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 187,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,611,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.6% of Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.78. 420,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,019. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

