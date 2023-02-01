Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $409,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

