Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,520 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $167.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46. The stock has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,328,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

