CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,760,000 after acquiring an additional 229,770 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,702. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.60.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

