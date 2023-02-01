Compound Price Reaches $56.64 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Compound token can now be bought for about $56.64 or 0.00236153 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $411.62 million and $29.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00098090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00053990 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00057188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.31421118 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $15,966,734.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

