Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Compound USD Coin has a total market cap of $918.59 million and $7.10 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00407847 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.96 or 0.28627879 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00586140 BTC.

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

