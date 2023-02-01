Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $232,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221,492. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

