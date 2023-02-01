Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $347,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. 144,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,991. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $88.05.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

