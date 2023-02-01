Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,808,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,003,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.