Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 375 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $193.87. The company had a trading volume of 424,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.00. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $253.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

