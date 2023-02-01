Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $121.93 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Conflux has a market capitalization of $121.93 million and $20.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 84.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,755.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00424965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.88 or 0.00748807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00094407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00575052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00182550 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05657782 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $19,922,538.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

