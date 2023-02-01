Conifex Timber Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Conifex Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 5.7 %

TSE CFF opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.40 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.28.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.67 million during the quarter.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

