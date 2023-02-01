ConstitutionDAO Trading Up 8.4% This Week (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $158.17 million and approximately $73.71 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002824 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00404266 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.70 or 0.28376516 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00573461 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO was first traded on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars.
