Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.60.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

