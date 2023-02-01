Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Danaher stock opened at $264.38 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.32. The company has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

