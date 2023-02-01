Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 279.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,270,000 after purchasing an additional 310,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 152.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.06.

NYSE:CAT opened at $252.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

