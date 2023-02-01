Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 2,563 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after buying an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

