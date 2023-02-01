Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 3,223 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $159,465,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after buying an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $284.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

