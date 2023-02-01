Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

MCD opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.61. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

