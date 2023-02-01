Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 373,280 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,000. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.
Insider Activity at Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:BTU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 958,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.
Peabody Energy Company Profile
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)
- Boeing Produces the Last 747 Ever, What’s Next?
- Old Dominion Freight Line Driving To New Highs
- AMD Results Are No Reason To Buy Semiconductors… Yet
- Institutions are Buying up Procter & Gamble Shares, Should you?
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.