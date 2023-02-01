Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 373,280 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,000. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.26% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,349,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 958,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.