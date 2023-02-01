Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,796,273 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,796,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,281,000. Paramount Global comprises 4.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.58% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARA remained flat at $23.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

