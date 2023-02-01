Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 5,492,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

