Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $133.23 Million Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,496 shares during the quarter. Valaris makes up 8.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 3.62% of Valaris worth $133,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valaris by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Valaris by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VAL stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. 242,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,130. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $437.20 million for the quarter.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

