Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $4.76 Million Stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 738,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,821 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,673,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 131,829 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,825,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 809,943 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,534,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 970,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of ASTL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. 519,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,026. The firm has a market cap of $845.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

