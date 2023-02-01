Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,927 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 2.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $38,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. 4,118,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103,831 shares of company stock worth $4,469,855 and sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

