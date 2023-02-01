Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 79,010 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,010 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 0.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLF. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

CLF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 2,871,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,118,604. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

