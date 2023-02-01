Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,435 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 594,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 55,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.58. 939,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.