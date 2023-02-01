Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,238,000 after buying an additional 342,324 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,997,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,548,000 after acquiring an additional 373,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,167,316. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

